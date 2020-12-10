Mum busted with stash of ‘speed’ syringes

CAUGHT OUT: The mother of four was sprung with syringes and a spoon, which she admitted were for drug use. Picture: file

CAUGHT OUT: The mother of four was sprung with syringes and a spoon, which she admitted were for drug use. Picture: file

A SOUTHERN Downs mother was busted by police with a stash of used syringes and other drug utensils while at home with her four children.

Allora police officers raided Catherine Allen's address on the outskirts of Nobby on September 23, where they found a box in her garage containing a number of needles and a plastic spoon.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the Warwick Magistrates Court the 33-year-old co-operated with police, admitting the utensils were " used to take speed".

Sgt Wiggan acknowledged the needles were capped and kept in a locked box away from her children.

The court heard Allen had two previous drug convictions in the past 10 years.

Duty lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client struggled to juggle the needs of her four children, aged 15, 14, four, and three, all of whom lived with some form of learning or behavioural issue.

Ms Hine said the 33-year-old thought she was doing the right thing by her family at the time, though could see in hindsight she should have put the used syringes in a sharps bin.

Allen pleaded guilty to one count each of failure to correctly dispose of a syringe and possessing drug paraphernalia.

She was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Warwick police nab 'drug drivers'

Warwick man charged over violent break-in

REVEALED: Warwick schools suspend 400+ students yearly