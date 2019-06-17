Mum busted driving 30km over speed limit

The 43-year-old was driving at 130km/h in a 100 km zone.

A MUM who doesn't like being on the road has fronted court after she was caught driving 30 km over the speed limit on the highway to Gladstone.

Rachael Josephine Sheehey pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to several charges: driving without a licence, disobeying the speed limit and contravene a requirement of police.

Sheehey was travelling to Gladstone on the Dawson Highway when she was indicated to pull over by police on April 13 about 11.45am.

The 43-year-old was driving at 130km/h in a 100 km zone.

When police checked her licence they discovered it had been demerit-point suspended.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was travelling 1800 km to Gladstone.

Mr Pepito said his client suffered PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) as a result of an assault she suffered whilst in a car previously.

"It's why she continued with her journey ... it's a long drive,” Mr Pepito said.

Sheehey also failed to attend the Gladstone Police Station within seven days of being pulled over to provide police her identification.

Mr Pepito said Sheehey did attend but it was after seven days.

"She didn't realise it has to be in that time,” Mr Pepito said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a $685 fine for all charges.

A conviction was recorded.