Mum attacked by two men in road rage nightmare

The two men dragged the woman away from her car and hit her in the neck. Picture: 7 News

POLICE are investigating an incident where a mother was attacked by two men while stopped in traffic with her young son in the car east of Brisbane this afternoon.

The woman was driving along Stafford Road, Norman Park about 3pm when a man driving behind her reportedly began swerving and trying to push her off the road.

The two men got out of their car and attacked her while stopped at a red light. Picture: 7 News

When traffic was stopped at a red light, two men reportedly got out of their car to repeatedly kick and punch her car, accusing her of cutting them off.

The woman, who has not been named, told 7 News she then got out of the car to defend her four-year-old son who was in the back seat, when one of the men punched her twice in the neck.

"I just wanted him to stop and I felt very threatened," she said.

"It was really really scary and disappointing. You don't expect to get attacked like this."

A witness told 7 News two men intervened, but the perpetrators drove away before police arrived.

The woman said her attackers accused her of cutting them off. Picture: 7 News

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said investigations into the incident were ongoing.