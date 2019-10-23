Menu
Paramedics have responded to a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.
Mum and kids involved in crash on Bruce Highway

Maddelin McCosker
23rd Oct 2019 7:23 AM
7.30AM: A MOTHER and her four children have been involved in a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near Calliope this morning.

At 7.15am emergency services were called to roadworks south of Calliope at the intersection of Old Ten Chain Road and the Bruce Highway after a single vehicle crash was reported.

It is believed a mum and her four kids were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No obvious injuries have been reported and no one is trapped in the car.

Queensland Ambulance, Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have been called to the crash.

While no injuries have been reported, QAS will be assessing all patients when they arrive on scene.

