Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Diamond Head, in Crowdy Bay National Park on the Mid North Coast of NSW. Picture: Flickr/Winam
Diamond Head, in Crowdy Bay National Park on the Mid North Coast of NSW. Picture: Flickr/Winam
Crime

Mum allegedly gives nine-year-old green light to drive

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarett@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 4th Dec 2020 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHARGES have been laid after a woman allegedly allowed her two young children to drive in a National Park south of Port Macquarie.

A civilian employee of the NSW Police Force has been served a court attendance notice for allegedly permitting her unlicensed children to drive a car in Diamond Head National Park.

In October, police received information that a woman allegedly allowed her children - aged 13 and nine - to drive on a dirt road while she was in the car.

Following an investigation, the 34-year-old woman was served a court attendance notice on Monday for two counts or owner permit unlicensed driver.

Despite having allegedly committed the offence on the Mid North Coast, she is due to appear at Wyong Local Court on Tuesday January 18.

child drivers editors picks port macquarie
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Show societies across Flynn share in $340k

        Premium Content Show societies across Flynn share in $340k

        News “Next year is looking so much brighter and I know this support will be fantastic boost for our volunteers.”

        RACQ launches ‘Drive like your life depends on it’ campaign

        Premium Content RACQ launches ‘Drive like your life depends on it’ campaign

        News Central Queensland has held the dubious title of the region with the most road...

        CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

        Premium Content CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

        News This year’s road toll for Central Queensland is a massive 41.4 per-cent up on 2019...

        Gladstone Council to pave paradise, put up a parking lot

        Premium Content Gladstone Council to pave paradise, put up a parking lot

        News “The community want it and there is a need for it.”