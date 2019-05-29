This mum is 51 but looks just 20

Meet the stunning mum who, at the age of 51, regularly gets told she looks better than girls half her age - and claims men are constantly messaging her online with dating requests.

Laura Heikkila, from California, USA, is a personal trainer and holistic health practitioner who admits to lacking confidence and feeling uncomfortable in her own skin before discovering her love for fitness.

Naturally slim at a size 6 and weighing just 49kg, Laura loved eating junk food and only began taking her health seriously when she fell pregnant with her daughter Jayden, now 16, in 2002.

Refocusing herself to love healthy meals and discovering a passion for weightlifting, Laura, then in her 30s, maintained her figure while gaining 3kg of muscle over the next 15 years.

She's now part of a fitness community called Ageless Women, which boasts over 26,000 followers on Instagram, where she often gets requests from men who lust over her "20-year-old's" figure.

And while she claims she's had everything from date requests to admissions of love, her husband of 20 years, Jay, 49, is happy with her having the male attention.

"When I was in my 20s and early 30s, staying thin came naturally, so I never really thought much about my health - I just wanted to be slim, and I had a lot less confidence," Laura admitted.

"But after I had my daughter at 35, I discovered my passion for working out and cooking healthy meals. I found weight training and how I could change the composition of my body, and I was hooked.

"Maintaining my body has allowed me to live an active life with a lot of travel, and it has also given me a platform in social media to help other women regain their body confidence.

"Though sometimes my Instagram account seems more like a dating site because guys are always sliding into my DMs!"

Laura admits that she doesn't think much of her admirers, focusing more on the female followers she seeks to inspire - wanting women to "not give up" on their bodies no matter what their age.

"I get comments like, 'Are you really 50?' 'You look like you're in your 20s' or 'Do you date younger guys?'" she added. "But I don't think much of it because my pictures are there to inspire women to feel how I feel.

"I have so much more body awareness and confidence than when I was in my 20s. I feel more confident in my skin, and I'm proud to be 51 and to tell people my age.

"Anyone can make the changes - just start off slowing with creating healthier habits. Eat a diet of real food and avoid processed food. Don't starve yourself and concentrate on weight training rather than intense cardio."