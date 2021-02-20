Mum, 44, steals pregnant daughter’s man

Gran-of-six, 44, who stole pregnant daughter’s lover, 29, says ‘these things happen’ in shock excuse. Picture: The Sun

Gran-of-six, 44, who stole pregnant daughter’s lover, 29, says ‘these things happen’ in shock excuse. Picture: The Sun

A grandmother who ran off with her pregnant daughter’s boyfriend has showed no remorse.

Georgina Aldridge, 44, hit headlines this week when daughter Jess, 24, spoke to British newspaper The Sun and revealed her mum stolen her boyfriend Ryan Shelton while she was in hospital having their baby.

The gran-of-six and her new 29-year-old lover faced a barrage of criticism since their ultimate betrayal was exposed – but it seems neither of them regret their actions.

“These things happen,” Georgina told The Sun when confronted on Friday.

Georgina Aldridge, left, ran off with her pregnant daughter’s boyfriend, right, as she was in hospital giving birth. Picture: The Sun

New mum Jess, told how she returned from hospital last month to find her mum and Ryan had shacked up together.

Georgina and her toyboy are staying at her sister’s place 48kms away but plan to move into their own love nest nearby soon.

The pair have spoken publicly about their bond on Facebook by setting their status to “in a relationship”.

“I don’t care what everyone thinks, I am in love with Georgina and I don’t care who knows about it,” Ryan said.

“Other people’s opinions don’t bother me at all. I know what’s happened. There are two sides to every story and I know the truth behind all this.

“Not everyone will like what’s happened but it’s none of their business. There’s more to this story than you think but that’s all I want to say.”

Jess, 24, has described the act as ‘disgusting’. Picture: The Sun

‘IT’S HORRENDOUS’

But their behaviour sparked shock and outrage from family and friends.

In a now deleted post one family member raged at Georgina: “Shagging your daughter’s boyfriend is a grudge many people would hold forever, you wrong-un.”

On Valentine’s Day carer Georgina posted a snap of a bouquet of roses bought for her by dad-of-two Ryan.

The car parts salesman, who calls his new girlfriend Wilma, said: “You’re very welcome beautiful.”

A family member told The Sun: “It’s horrendous, everybody is stunned.

“We can’t believe Georgina has left her husband and gone off with someone 15 years younger than her.”

Jess was betrayed by Ryan while she was heavily pregnant and they lived in a support bubble with mum Georgina and her husband Eric, 56, in England’s Stow-on-the-Wold.

Within weeks Georgina was flirting with Ryan. And by the time Jess came home from hospital with newborn Reuben, they had run off.

When Jess confronted her mum she shrugged and said: “We can’t help who we fall in love with.”

When Jess came home after giving birth to her second child with boyfriend Ryan Shelton, she found he had left with her 44-year-old mum. Picture: The Sun

On Thursday the mum of two said: “I’m still fuming that they think they can just run off together and leave me to look after two young children.

“I’m in disbelief – Mum still hasn’t bothered to say sorry.”

After fleeing at the end of last month Georgina and Ryan asked to stay at her sister Charlie Floyd’s rented £330,000 ($AU587,000) semi-detached home.

Charlie, 32, thought to have two children, told neighbours she felt she couldn’t turn the couple away.

“Georgina and Ryan have been sleeping on the sofa for the past few weeks, apparently they’ve found a new place to rent but it won’t be ready until the end of the month so they’ve shacked up with her sister,” a neighbour told The Sun.

“Charlie said to me the other day, ‘what was I supposed to do, I couldn’t turn them away’.

Georgina showed no remorse as she said ‘these things happen’. Picture: The Sun

‘THEY WERE ALWAYS SO FLIRTY’

“But it’s a nightmare household, Charlie has two children who are quite young so they’re really loud and none of them seem to go to bed until past midnight,” the neighbour continued.

“All the kids and the adults seem to do is scream and shout, and they’re always slamming doors, it’s so noisy.

“But everyone round here knows that Georgina has left her husband and then brought her new boyfriend along to stay as well. Hopefully they won’t be round here for too much longer.”

Jess had been with Ryan for three years after meeting online. She gave up working as a housekeeper at a hotel chain before having their first child Georgiana in 2019.

Jess said she thought that moving back home would be the perfect arrangement.

“We went to live with my mum and dad after Mum said she would help with the childcare,” she explained.

“She promised it would be easier with the new baby but actually it was very, very tough. We were stuck together for months in the house during lockdown.

“It was so hard especially as Ryan and mum were always being so flirty. I felt so uncomfortable, it was a horrible experience.

“Usually, they would drink and be laughing and joking around in the kitchen every night while my dad and I were on the sofa watching TV.”

Georgina and her toyboy Ryan have faced a barrage of criticism. Picture: The Sun

“Once, I caught Ryan touching my mum’s bum and he just said he was trying to get her to move out of his way,” she continued.

“I had a feeling something was going on but never wanted to believe it.

“It was disgusting. She would wear these short dresses and be all touchy-feely with him on the sofa.

“Once I confronted them both about it and they just shrugged it off and said it was nothing. They always insisted there wasn’t anything between them but I always suspected.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Mum, 44, steals pregnant daughter’s man