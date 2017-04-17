UPDATE: At least two dead after horror crash on Bruce Hwy

AT LEAST two people are dead following a tragic crash on the Fraser Coast.

Three cars caught fire after a crash on the Bruce Hwy, which happened just after 3pm on Monday.

Police have confirmed the mutli-vehicle crash led to at least two fatalities.

Emergency crews are responding to the aftermath of the crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Bruce Hwy and Wilsons Rd in Tiaro.

Four cars caught fire after a crash on the Bruce Hwy on the Fraser Coast. Blake Antrobus

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two helicopters had been sent to the scene and eight patients had received transport or treatment.

Two people - a woman in her 50s with an abdominal injury and a man in his 20s with a leg fracture - are being flown out by chopper.

Chopper arrives at Bruce Hwy crash: Chopper arrives to transport casualties of a horror crash on Bruce Hwy in Tiaro, to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Two others are being transported by road in a stable condition while four more people involved in the crash did not require transportation.

#BREAKING: Reports of multiple fatalities following a major crash south of Maryborough on the Bruce Highway. #9News pic.twitter.com/dwmxmAKjLo — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) April 17, 2017

The Bruce Hwy has been blocked from all directions at the area 6km south of Maryborough, with diversions in place at Mungar Rd and Maryborough-Cooloola Rd.

Bruce Hwy blocked in both directions at Tiaro, following a fatal crash at Wilsons Rd intersection: https://t.co/7HWzk8Y6sX @fraser_coast pic.twitter.com/qdIsukcWr1 — Annie Perets (@AnniePerets) April 17, 2017

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and the crash is expected to add to what has already been a nightmarish day.

Earlier today a seven car pile-up led to extensive delays after a crash near Gympie.

More to come.