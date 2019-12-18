Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Multiple stab wounds’: Man dumped outside hospital

by Talisa Eley
18th Dec 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are working to figure out what happened to a man who turned up at a Gold Coast hospital with multiple stab wounds this afternoon.

It appears the man was dumped outside Gold Coast Private Hospital around 1pm with serious stab wounds.

He has since been moved to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police are at the scene waiting to speak with the man.

It is unclear how the man was injured or where he came from, a police spokeswoman said.

Investigations are ongoing.

dumped at hospital injuries stabbing stab wounds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community shows support amid bushfire devastation

        premium_icon Community shows support amid bushfire devastation

        News A LOWMEAD resident only had time to grab her dogs, medication and paperwork as the bushfire front headed towards her home.

        • 18th Dec 2019 1:52 PM
        FIRE UPDATE: Three homes lost, firefighters in hospital

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Three homes lost, firefighters in hospital

        News Firefighters from Brisbane will assist fire fighting efforts today.

        ‘Nothing better’: Gladstone girl making waves in fitness

        premium_icon ‘Nothing better’: Gladstone girl making waves in fitness

        Business A Gladstone girl has started a business with a twist on the popular HIIT workout.

        Bus for a different sort of passenger

        premium_icon Bus for a different sort of passenger

        Offbeat An old school bus has been repurposed for passengers with paws, feathers, claws and...