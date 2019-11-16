Menu
A man was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition after a rollover.
Health

Multiple injuries to man thrown from rolled 4WD

Matty Holdsworth
16th Nov 2019 9:10 AM | Updated: 10:03 AM
A MAN was flown to hospital in a serious condition after he was thrown from a 4WD which rolled on a private property.

The man, aged in his 20s, suffered multiple injuries after the crash, west of the Sunshine Coast.

It is understood he was a passenger in the car.

 

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, around 9pm yesterday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were first on scene and initially treated the man.

Once at the scene, the LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic then worked alongside them to stabilise the man for his flight to hospital.

He was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

More to come.

