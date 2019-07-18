Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.
A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.
News

Multiple injuries reported in train crossing crash

by Peter Carruthers
18th Jul 2019 9:52 AM

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a collision between a train and a car in Cairns North.

At 8.45am paramedics were called to Greenslopes St after responding to reports of a level crossing accident.

Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.
Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were six ambulances on scene including a critical care unit and paramedics were treating four patients.

Two men and two women believed to be travelling in a car are being treated at the scene.

Passengers and the crew on the train have not received any injures.

More Stories

crash motoring traffic

Top Stories

    'New adventure': Team RSPCA reveals plans for future

    premium_icon 'New adventure': Team RSPCA reveals plans for future

    News President Nicole Allison said she and a few other volunteers had decided to "pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and move on to a new adventure”.

    Tips for success when applying for GPC apprenticeships

    premium_icon Tips for success when applying for GPC apprenticeships

    Careers Applications have opened for next year's intake.

    Ken O'Dowd backs medical reclassification

    premium_icon Ken O'Dowd backs medical reclassification

    Politics The member for Flynn has stood by the Department of Health change.

    Residents have their say on the council's budget

    premium_icon Residents have their say on the council's budget

    Council News Readers take to Facebook to express their opinions.