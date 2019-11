MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene and on the way to a vegetation fire burning at Glen Eden.

As of 3.17pm three crews were on scene and three on the way to the corner of Glen Eden Dr and Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

The fire broke out around 2.30pm.

A QFES spokeswoman could not confirm if any properties were under threat.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.