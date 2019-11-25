Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.
News

Multiple crews working to contain Bruce Hwy blaze in CQ

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Nov 2019 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire at the Bruce Hwy south of Miriam Vale.

Seven crews and support personnel have been working to contain the blaze this afternoon. 

It was reported shortly after 1pm as a "fast-moving" fire. 

The fire is burning between McAuliffe Rd and the Bruce Hwy, near the Colosseum.

An aircraft was in the area earlier for mapping purposes.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze and have warned nearby residents may be affected by smoke in coming days.

Residents suffering from a respiratory condition should close windows and doors and keep medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

More Stories

Show More
bruce hwy fire miriam vale queensland fire emergency service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local singer returns home after national tour

        premium_icon Local singer returns home after national tour

        News AFTER 10 months on the road, this local country artist is back home.

        IN COURT: 71 people listed to appear today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 71 people listed to appear today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Woman breaks into pound, tries to free every animal

        premium_icon Woman breaks into pound, tries to free every animal

        Crime ‘Lost the plot’: Woman's reason for breaking into Gladstone Pound

        Free community event to celebrate different cultures

        premium_icon Free community event to celebrate different cultures

        News WELCOMING Intercultural Neighbours is bringing together a colourful and creative...