BREAKING: Multiple crews battle grass fire at Boyne Island

Andrew Thorpe
| 4th Apr 2017 1:41 PM
GRASS FIRE: Multiple crews are battling a fire at Boyne Island.
GRASS FIRE: Multiple crews are battling a fire at Boyne Island.

A GRASS fire has broken out in the vicinity of Bauhinia St at Boyne Island.

Multiple crews are battling the fire, which started around 11.30am.

The QFES said the fire currently poses no risk to property, but warned residents of Boyne Island and surrounding areas they may be affected by the large volume of smoke coming from the fire.

Residents should shut their windows and doors if they are affected and keep medications close by if they are suffering from a respiratory illness.

Anyone concerned their property is under threat should call triple zero (000) immediately.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boyne island grass fire qfes

