Multiple chances to haul huge HookUp prizes

NICE RIDE: The 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp major prize is a 5.5m Sea Jay Boats Trojan, powered by a 150hp Yamaha Motor outboard with electronics by Garmin. $65,000 worth of family fun brought to you by HookUp and Curtis Coast Marine. You only need to enter the HookUp to have a 1 in 3000 chance of winning.

ENTRANTS in this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp have multiple chances of reeling in great prizes without even wetting a line.

The May 4-6 family friendly fishing competition has more than $250,000 worth of prizes on offer with first prize valued at $65,000.

Anglers will hope to go home with more than just a bag full of fish but also the Sea Jay boat and trailer package and many more prizes.

Boyne Tannum HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said there's a plethora of prizes on offer.

"People aren't just in the running to win the $65,000 worth of Sea Jay Trojan, which is a plate aluminium boat with a 150hp four-stroke Yamaha outboard and completely kitted out with Garmin electronics on what is a really swank-looking tandem trailer, but they can also be in the running for a jet ski, tinnies and they can also fish in Awoonga Dam to see if they can catch a tagged barra, which is worth $5000,” Ms McGuire said.

"There's a lot of options to win and they could win a tinnie across each night and still win the Trojan on the Sunday night so there's many opportunities.

"Last year a lot of people from the Gladstone region were winners.”

People registering for HookUp will automatically go into the prize draw for all Trojan, tinnies and jet ski without even fishing.

"Log on to the Boyne Tannum HookUp website and register to enter. From the home page there's a link to buy tickets,” Ms McGuire said.

"If they want to check out all the prizes there is a link on the homepage under the prizes icon.

"When you weigh-in fish you go into additional draws for additional tinnies and there's also the opportunity to fish for the $5000 barra or enter the jet fish category, which is taking a photo of a fish on your jet ski with the jet fish sticker.

"QAL, Rio Tinto and BSL has also created a new category that's environmentally friendly - the human-powered watercraft category - that's the same as jet fish so when you catch a fish you take a photo of yourself on your human-powered watercraft.

"So it can be a kayak, canoe, stand-up paddleboard or even go down to the reject shop and buy a $10 lie low - so long as you've got the unique sticker on you and a photo of you with the fish on your watercraft you go into the draw for those prizes as well.

"On top of that if you're a keen fisher you can do the Pat O'Reilly Memorial Family Trifecta. The prize is $1000 from Pat's widow Jackie for a family fishing HookUp, which needs to consist of a parent and any children who have entered as a senior and junior.

"You need to catch the trifecta - a whiting, bream and flathead - it doesn't matter who catches what.

"So there's plenty happening.”

Pat O'Reilly memorial trophy winners Denese, Talia and Riley Clow - Sunday night at HookUp 2017. Mike Richards GLA300417BOAT

PRIZES