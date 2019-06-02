Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cars are banked up along the Bruce Hwy this afternoon after a three-car crash.
Cars are banked up along the Bruce Hwy this afternoon after a three-car crash. Contributed
Breaking

Multiple car crash causes Bruce Hwy traffic chaos

Shayla Bulloch
by
2nd Jun 2019 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3pm:

NO injuries were reported and nobody was taken to hospital after a multiple car crash earlier this afternoon.

Traffic delays are still expected.

BREAKING:

HALTED traffic is banked up for more than one kilometre on the Bruce Hwy after a rear-end crash this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to the three-car crash in the south-bound lanes of the Bruce Hwy about 1.50pm

A witness said south-bound traffic was at a "standstill" for about one kilometre from the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp near Beerwah.

Traffic controls were in place and emergency services were on scene.

A QAS spokesman said there was "no talk" of serious injury, but some complaints of chest pain from one of the people involved.

bruce hwy crash crash editors picks qas sunshine coast crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Crime scene declared after alleged weapon assault

    premium_icon Crime scene declared after alleged weapon assault

    News The man was transported to hospital with head injuries after an alleged assault at New Auckland this morning.

    Hoon busted four times by police in one year

    premium_icon Hoon busted four times by police in one year

    News 'I had my windows up I didn't hear any noise.'

    GALLERY: New courts prove a hit for locals at Tennis Open

    premium_icon GALLERY: New courts prove a hit for locals at Tennis Open

    Tennis See all the action on Gladstone's two new courts

    • 2nd Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    Safe night out for DV awareness

    premium_icon Safe night out for DV awareness

    News Nightclub joins with CCRDFV

    • 2nd Jun 2019 3:30 PM