'Multiple bids': Gladstone Mater offers under consideration

Commercial real estate company Cushman and Wakefield is overseeing expressions of interest for the sale of Gladstone Mater Hospital. Matt Harris

IT COULD be several weeks before details regarding expressions of interest for Gladstone Mater Hospital are revealed.

The EOI period for the site closed last Thursday with commercial real estate company Cushman and Wakefield and Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland confirming bids were currently under consideration.

Cushman and Wakefield sales agent Peter Court said they had received multiple bids.

"We received good interest in the property and are currently considering the offers provided in consultation with the Mater," Mr Court said.

Mr Court was unable to reveal who had expressed interest in the site because of confidentiality.

Mercy Health was also unable to comment any further.

"We received multiple bids and we are currently considering those bids. We are unable to comment further as we are bound by confidentiality," chief executive officer Lynne Sheehan said.

Gladstone Mater has had its challenges over the past year after the permanent closure of its maternity services on October 1, with a decline in birth numbers cited as the reason.

Gladstone's private health services took another hit in February when the hospital changed its opening hours from 24/7 to a five-day-a-week surgical service which came into effect on February 18.

A letter emailed to Mater Gladstone employees on February 8 stated said the change followed a number of "significant financial challenges" facing private healthcare in Australia, including falling numbers of people using private health insurance.

Potential bidders of the 2ha, 30-bed site were offered it with vacant possession or transfer of hospital licence.