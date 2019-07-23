Menu
Mackay police located a large-scale bush marijuana crop in the mountains at Calen.
Multimillion-dollar Calen drug crop case in court

Janessa Ekert
23rd Jul 2019 2:57 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM
THE police case against the patriarch of an alleged sophisticated family drug operation worth $20 million includes more than 32 hours of telephone intercepts and surveillance footage.

Howard Kerry Lindsay fronted Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video link. He was denied bail after being arrested earlier this year.

On May 8, Mackay police seized roughly 8000 marijuana plants with a street value worth $20,222,500 from a Calen property as part of operation Quebec Discreet; at least six people were charged including the 71 year old and his son Anthony Howard Lindsay.

Mr Lindsay is charged with eight offences including trafficking, producing and possessing marijuana.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott said about 98 per cent of the brief of evidence had been disclosed to Mr Lindsay's lawyers.

"It's voluminous to say the least," Solicitor Geoff Govey said, adding there were 32 hours of telephone intercepts and surveillance.

The court heard two statements and a recording were still outstanding and would be disclosed in the next day or two.

Mr Lindsay's matters were adjourned to August 20.

The court heard the case against Anthony Lindsay, who is also facing serious drug offending, will be mentioned again tomorrow.

