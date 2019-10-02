Multimillion-dollar bureaucrat payouts revealed

TAXPAYERS shelled out over $3.3 million in termination payouts to departing state government bureaucrats last financial year.

The latest figures - contained within a raft of annual reports tabled by government departments and bodies by the September 30 reporting deadline - have laid bare the benefits paid out including $337,000 to the state's former deputy public trustee and official solicitor Mark Crofton, who departed the Public Trustee's office in July after a period of leave.

Former Workplace Health and Safety boss Simon Blackwood. Picture: Carly Morrissey/Big Rigs

The former boss of Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, Simon Blackwood, who quietly left in December last year - a month before his contract was officially up - received termination benefits worth $233,000.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the payout was linked to entitlements Mr Blackwood was owed.

"Mr Blackwood had nearly 29 years of service with the Queensland Government, and was paid all entitlements in line with his contract," she said.

The $188,000 ex gratia payment handed to former Trade and Investment Queensland boss Virginia Greville - who resigned in December after just two years in the role - was also confirmed in TIQ's annual report.

That was just $10,000 less than the payout handed to her predecessor Andrew Tulloch when he moved on.

Former Trade and Investment Queensland chief executive Virginia Greville

CS Energy's former CEO Martin Moore received $198,000 in termination benefits, while the Electoral Commission of Queensland paid out about $136,000 to a former "director of readiness".

The Department of Employment, Small Business and Training confirmed it handed out more than $330,000 in entitlements to former executives.

Several bureaucrats also relished healthy pay rises, including Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority's chief executive officer Chris Rider, who pocketed an extra $48,000 extra last financial year, taking his total package from $253,000 in 2017-18 to $301,000 in 2018-19.

Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority's general manager of program strategy and delivery, Tony O'Dea took home an extra $33,000 - an increase of about 16 per cent - while the Residential Tenancies Authority's chief financial officer received an extra $36,000, with the role attracting a total package of $220,000 in 2018-19, up from $184,000 in 2017-18.