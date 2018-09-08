Multicultural stalwart calls it a day

LASTING LEGACY: Peter O'Dwyer is stepping down after 15 years working for Gladstone Multicultural Association Inc.

LASTING LEGACY: Peter O'Dwyer is stepping down after 15 years working for Gladstone Multicultural Association Inc. Matt Taylor GLA070918PETE

ONE of the people instrumental in helping set up the Gladstone Multicultural Association Inc. and Festival Day is stepping aside after 15 years of service.

Peter O'Dwyer is calling it a day, after being involved with the group since 2003, ending more than two decades of involvement from both him and his late father, Graeme.

In 1996, Graeme O'Dwyer started a multicultural social group in Gladstone but it wasn't until 1998 that the Gladstone Multicultural Association Inc. was formed.

"My father and a few others got together to form the committee and from there organised the multicultural festival on an annual basis," Peter said.

"The multicultural social group kept running but from that came other people in the community who helped put the festival together every year."

Festival Day celebrated 20 years last Sunday and keeps growing from strength to strength each year.

"In 2003 I became president of the social group... In 2006 I became president of both groups but people were confused as to what groups did what so we amalgamated both organisations," Peter said.

"We found having social events was the easiest way for people to mingle and talk."

Peter, 59, will now pass the Festival Day baton on to GMA president Richa Joshi, but will still be on call to lend a hand.

"I'll keep being an advisor for the festival because there's a lot to learn and pass on and I'll support the current president to run next year's festival," he said. "I'm sure there'll be other people also involved with the development of the festival because it is a major event in this town and much needed.

"It's a shame we don't get as much funding from corporates and businesses in town as we'd like and it's difficult to run on a shoestring budget, but we've managed over the years."

The highlight of his time with GMA has been the people he's been able to meet throughout the years.

"It's been a privilege and an honour to meet, learn and work with such great people from all corners of the world," Peter said.

"Australia is a multicultural country and we need to take advantage of that because we've got so much to learn from each other.

"We've all got gifts and talents - whether it's food, history, knowledge, religion - there's so much we can learn.

"I've got friends from all over the world now and that's because of the Multicultural Association."