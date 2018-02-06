Multicultural projects get funding chance

Multicultural Affairs Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe speaks at the Property Council of Australia.

Multicultural Affairs Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe speaks at the Property Council of Australia. Brett Wortman / 190605

ELIGIBLE not-for-profit organisations and community groups can now apply for a multicultural project grant under the second round of the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland grants program.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the grants could help organisations make a difference to Gladstone.

"There are organisations already doing great work in Gladstone to promote inclusion and diversity and these grants give them a chance to develop new projects that will benefit the local community,” he said.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe announced the opening of the grants.

"I want to encourage community groups to submit project proposals that build inclusive communities and work with people from diverse cultural backgrounds to ensure access and opportunities for all,” he said.

"This funding round will provide support for projects that help engage communities to work together locally to build inclusion, participation and cohesion.”

Mr Hinchcliffe said the government was committed to a "safe, caring, harmonious and inclusive society”.

One-off funding of up to $25000 is available for approved projects to be delivered from July 1 from a total pool of $300000.

Applications can be submitted in hard copy or online via www.communities.qld.gov.au/multicultural no later than Friday, March 9.

The latest funding round is part of the $1million Celebrating Multicultural Queensland grants budget in 2017-18 to support events and projects that celebrate Queensland's multiculturalism.