Multi-vehicle crash blocks busy Gladstone road

UPDATE: 4.45pm: A truck and a car collided on the Gladstone Benaraby road just after 3.30pm police have confirmed.

"A truck towing a trailer hit a car coming the other way," a police media spokesman said.

"There were no injuries to those involved."

The spokesman said police were called to the incident at 3.35pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics weren't required to attend.

Initial report

A SINGLE vehicle crash on the Gladstone Benaraby Road is causing drivers to slow down as they head home for the evening.

A white Hyundai SUV travelling east towards Gladstone has skidded and veered off the road, just past the overhead railway bridge.

Skid marks are visible on the road and the Hyundai has significant damage down the driver's side of the vehicle.

Police have left the scene and traffic is flowing freely in both directions, with some drivers slowing to see what has happened.

A tow truck is at the scene and is preparing to load up the Hyundai.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident, but two people were seen near the crashed SUV.

Initial information suggests Gladstone Benaraby Road is blocked at South Trees due to the incident.

One lane of the road is blocked.

Injuries are at this stage unknown.

More to come.