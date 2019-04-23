Multi-million dollar bridge funding for Flynn

Deputy Mayor Faye Whelan has Member Flynn Ken O'Dowd shake on a commitment to get the North Burnett a new bridge.

OLD Central Queensland bridges in need of repair have been given a second life after Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd committed funding with aims to significantly boost the local economy.

More than $5 million has been committed to fix ageing bridges across five council areas in the Flynn electorate under round four of the Bridges Renewal Program.

The program aims to match council spending on bridge repairs, and so far the program has attracted $24 million of federal funding.

"Building better bridges and roads is in the DNA of the LNP because we appreciate the difference they make to local businesses and families," Mr O'Dowd said.

"They are the vital link in getting what we grow and make in the regions to consumers in other markets - a pipeline for regional revenue and jobs.

"We all know that if a bridge has its load limit reduced or is out of action it could mean a diversion of hundreds of kilometres to find a safe alternate route, costing people time and money.

"Our Bridges Renewal Program provides up to half the cost of repairing or replacing old and unsafe bridges, saving councils and ratepayers money on big-ticket projects."

Under round four of the program the Government will contribute up to $700,000 for a single bridge, or $1.4 million for two bridges in the same council area.

Planned upgrades in Rockhampton Region:

Serpentine Creek Bridge (Rockhampton Regional Council) - $330,000

Swan Creek Bridge (RRC) - $330,000

Lousia Creek Bridge (RRC) - $817,000

Gorge Rd Bridge/ Baffle Creek Crossing (Gladstone Regional Council) - $2.5 million

John Clifford Way/ Hobble Creek Bridge (GRC) - $1.4 million