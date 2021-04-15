Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

John Butler will be bringing his forthcoming national tour to Central Queensland this May. Picture: Contributed

John Butler will be bringing his forthcoming national tour to Central Queensland this May. Picture: Contributed

A multi-ARIA award-winning artist has announced he will be bringing his forthcoming national tour to Central Queensland this May.

John Butler unveiled on Wednesday that he would be performing a series of intimate live shows in iconic theatre venues down the east coast, including Gladstone and Rockhampton.

The iconic Australian musician said he was really looking forward to this tour.

“It’s been a wacky ol’ year for all of us in so many ways and to be able to go out and play music for the community and myself feels like a bit of good healing,” he said.

“When I take a look around the world and see how hard some folks are doing it at the moment this feels like a huge privilege.”

In this new live show, John Butler will be sharing stories from the road and from his heart and playing songs from his vast catalogue which spans almost a quarter of a century.

He will perform at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on May 25 and Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre on May 27.

Tickets for the national shows go on sale at 9am local time on April 19.

To purchase tickets, go to www.johnbutlertrio.com or venue outlets.

