Police are investigating two boat fires at Boreen Point.
Crime

Mullet trawlers destroyed in 'suspicious' Coast fires

Mark Furler
by
22nd Jun 2019 6:07 AM
TWO mullet trawlers anchored in waist deep water on the Sunshine Coast have been destroyed by fire overnight.

Police say they are investigating the two suspicious fires at Boreen Point, near Noosa.

Around 1.30am, the two 5m trawlers just 20 metres from the shore and 60 metres apart were destroyed by fire.

The distance between the vessels indicates the fires were independent of each other.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations continue.

Anyone in the area at the time with CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

