Man’s petty excuse for fracturing partner’s face

A Gold Coast man was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and breaching bail.

A Gold Coast man was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and breaching bail.

A MUDGEERABA man drove his partner to a secluded area and punched her numerous times to the face, fracturing her face and leaving her with massive bruises on her jaw.

The woman thought she was going to die.

Duncan George Fenton, 50, unleashed the brutal bashing on his partner over a missing mobile phone.

Fenton pleaded guilty yesterday in the Southport Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm and breaching bail.

The court was told Fenton, an ice and heroin addict, and his partner got into a fight at the Mudgeeraba Caravan park on September 8, 2018 after his mobile phone went missing.

Fenton had previously told the woman that if she took his mobile phone he would kill her.

The court was told Fenton said to the woman on the night of the attack: "I warned you this was going to happen to you".

Fenton then put the woman into his car, drove her to a remote field and began to beat her repeatedly in the face.

Magistrate Louise Shepherd sentenced him to two and a half years prison to be suspended after he had served 10 months.

Fenton has been in custody for about nine months.

But he will not be released for some time as he is remanded in custody on unrelated assault occasioning bodily harm and choking charges.

"It would have been terrifying for her," she said.

Fenton began to pray out loud in the dock while Magistrate Shepherd was delivering her sentence.

Defence lawyer Dave Garratt, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Fenton had turned to the Bible while in custody.