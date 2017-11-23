Much-loved swim school celebrates 18 years of water safety

TERRI Read knows what her swimming students need most when it comes to playing safe by the water.

A Gladstone born-and-bred swimming coach, she has been operating Terri's Swim School for 18 years.

"I started the swim school in my back yard back in 2000, and worked out of there before we built our big commercial centre down in Willunga Place," she said.

"We've been here for 11 years now and some of my students started with me in my backyard are still swimming with me today."

The centre has 11 staff.

"One of my staff have been with me for over 10 years," Ms Read said.

The centre teaches students with a range of skill levels from infants through to adults.

With summer holidays coming up, she wants to send an important message about staying safe around water.

"You should never ever swim alone whether you're in the sea or in a pool or in a creek," Ms Read said.

"Even if you're a big person, you should let someone know where you're going.

"They say drowning is a very silent thing and it's very true."

Ms Read learnt to swim at a pool that no longer exists.

The pool was where the fountain is near the Gladstone Yacht Club.

Simone Henry, 11, Cooper Castelli, 11, and Kaitlyn Henry, 13, with swimming instructor Terri Read at Terri's Swim School in Gladstone. Caroline Tung

Ms Read trained at the old pool for the Gladstone Amateur Club, a predecessor to the Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club.

"My passion grew and I then started teaching at South Swimming Club and then I started my own swim school... and it's still something I really love and have a strong passion for," Ms Read said.

Mums Nicole Henry and Deanne Castelli have watched their kids progress from crying when they got into the water to eagerly jumping in the pool with Ms Read.

Bother families have swum with Ms Read for more than 10 years.

"It's a nice little family business and the teachers interact well with the students," Ms Henry said.

Ms Henry's eldest daughter Kaitlyn started swimming when she was seven months old.

"I love how good it is for your fitness and Miss Terri (Read) is awesome," Kaitlyn said.

"My favourite style is butterfly, even though it's the trickiest to learn."

Terri's Swim School expanded into a commercial centre that opened in 2006.