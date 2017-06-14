Much-loved family musical makes its debut tomorrow

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cast getting ready for the musical which launches tonight.

IT HAS been months in the making, but the long- awaited musical has finally arrived.

The community musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be hitting the stage in front of an audience for the first time tonight.

Director Julianne Impiccini said it was amazing to see the cast bring the musical to life.

"One thing that stands out in my mind is people from all walks of life can come together and create magical moments,” she said.

With over 100 people involved in bringing the show together, (60 cast members and 46 crew members) Ms Impiccini said it had been a wonderful production to create.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cast getting ready. Photopia Studio

"We have an amazing cast - teachers, engineers, nurses, council members, shop keepers - a whole range of careers who have a love for the theatre,” Ms Impiccini said.

"They can still work in the community but also take time out and put energy towards a fabulous production.”

While the crew and cast are all local to the Gladstone region, the set and costumes have come from Rockhampton.

Complete with a real life flying car, Ms Impiccini said the car operator will come down each night to work the car before the same set and flying car is used in another musical in Toowoomba.

The musical began pre- production nine months ago and since Easter the cast have been rehearsing and perfecting their roles.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Photopia Studio

Some of the younger characters, including Jemima and Jeremy Potts, are played by two different actors, to lessen the workload of the children.

When the author of the novel of CCBB, Ian Fleming, also wrote the James Bond novels, you know there's bound to be thrilling action.

"It's a great musical, lots of bangs and whistles,” Ms Impiccini said.

CCBB launches tonight from 7pm at GECC.