Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after struggle

HOT MILK: After struggling to keep up with supply due to the drought, Baffle Milk is returning to full supply since the recent rain. Contributed

CUSTOMERS can wipe away their milky moustaches once again with Baffle Dairy Fresh milk returns to full production across the region.

About six weeks ago, Coles notified its customers they were unable to meet demand for the popular locally produced milk.

Coles Kensington manager Clint Walker said the sign was put up to notify customers about the reduced stock.

"We've taken the sign down now as supply has increased," he said. "We want to keep stocking it - people really do love their milk."

A Baffle Dairy Fresh spokeswoman said the dairy struggled this year due to drought more than previous years.

"We did struggle to supply Coles along with many shops as the cows were not producing much milk," she said.

"The drought had affected the pastures as we have had to try and save our water for the cows to drink but also the cost of power continues to go up which is making it harder and harder to keep the pasture.

"We have now been able to supply Coles with their full orders as the cow production has increased."