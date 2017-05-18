Mt Larcom road resurfacing almost done

NEAR COMPLETION: Road upgrades in the Mt Larcom area are due to be finalised in the coming weeks after rain from ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie caused a lengthy delay.

THE reconstruction of Raglan and King George streets in Mt Larcom is nearing completion, improving the functionality of the township's centre the Gladstone Regional Council says.

The project involved renewing the existing kerb and road surface which had deteriorated due to age, in addition to reconfiguring the line markings and traffic islands at the Raglan-King George streets intersection to help clarify traffic movements.

The removal of stepped kerbing also eliminated a trip hazard fronting businesses in Raglan St.

Affected residents, businesses and organisations were kept updated about the project's progress throughout, including a pre-start public meeting conducted in February.

The project is in its final stages despite weather delays.

Crews lost three weeks due to rain from ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Council thanked residents, service providers and commercial operators for their co-operation and patience.

Turf laying, channel work and asphalting of the roads will be done by May 29.

Line marking will be completed early next month, weather permitting.