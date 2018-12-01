Mt Larcom man talks about the fire they 'couldn't fight'

Former Mt Larcom rural fire service first officer Trevor Rowe was on the fire front on Wednesday. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer

MOUNT Larcom News owner Trevor Rowe was on the front lines on Wednesday as flames hurtled towards the town.

Mr Rowe recently stepped down from his title as Mt Larcom Rural Fire Brigade first officer.

But passing on the baton did not keep him from facing the 20m-tall flames.

"We were working at Ambrose but the wind changed and started heading towards Mount Larcom at about 65km an hour,” Mr Rowe said.

He said with the speed of the fire and the wind driving it forward, stopping the blaze was not an option.

"We were out looking for somewhere to stop it but each time we found somewhere it just kept coming, it kept jumping,” he said.

He said volunteers and firefighters instead committed to protecting structures and equipment.

"We put a couple of containment lines in, a few back-burns but it was still coming around quick,” Mr Rowe said.

"All we were doing was slowing it down - we couldn't fight it, it was just too quick.

"They sent in the brigades to look after the houses and sheds and equipment and if necessary they burned around structures - it made those structures safer.”

Mr Rowe said he personally lost some outdoor property as well as three large water tanks.

"A lot of damage and a lot of money down the drain because nothing outside the houses is insured,” he said.

"But a lot of people have it worse than me.

"I feel like I've been saved.”

One woman he helped evacuate lost her home in the impact.

"She didn't need convincing but there was another shack behind her with an older bloke, he was out with his watering hose,” Mr Rowe said.

"I just told him he was wasting his time, I told him 'get out' and I'm pretty sure I convinced him.

"His daughter was happy - she was worried he was going to stay.”