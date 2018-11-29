Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett and Inspector Darren Somerville have spoken about the situation at Mount Larcom.
Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett and Inspector Darren Somerville have spoken about the situation at Mount Larcom. Mark Zita
News

MT LARCOM FIRE: Only minor damage to school

Mark Zita
by
29th Nov 2018 8:14 AM

MOUNT Larcom State School has survived last night's devastating bushfires, with the only minor damage to the property.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said the rumours on Facebook were untrue about the school burning down.

"I believe there was fire damage to an agricultural shed, and only about one other property had fire damage as well," Cr Burnett said.

"We'll find out more this morning when emergency services get in and check it out."

Cr Burnett also said it is unknown when residents can return to the township.

"We're going to move as fast as we can," he said.

"We got several hundred people who want to get home, and as soon as we get those people home, we will."

Other schools in the bushfire zone are still closed today: Wartburg State School, Ambrose State School and Yarwun State School.

Parents can find more information at the Queensland Department of Education's website or Facebook page.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'WATCH AND ACT': Bruce Hwy open, not safe to return home

    'WATCH AND ACT': Bruce Hwy open, not safe to return home

    News EMERGENCY services have advised the fire has passed Mt Larcom, but is heading towards the township of Yarwun.

    Conditions to ease but fire danger remains very high

    Conditions to ease but fire danger remains very high

    Weather Winds and temperatures are expected to ease today.

    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    News Round Hill fire racing down from Deepwater National Park, 5 days on

    • 29th Nov 2018 8:25 AM
    Childcare initiative lets parents help parents in need

    premium_icon Childcare initiative lets parents help parents in need

    News A wheelbarrow overflowing with goods will be donated.

    • 29th Nov 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners