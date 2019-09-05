Menu
BURN: Fire crews remain on scene at a grass fire in Mt Larcom.
News

Mt Larcom fire continues to burn

liana walker
by
5th Sep 2019 1:00 PM

Two fire crews remain on scene at a grass fire burning near Popenia Road in Mount Larcom.

This fire broke out yesterday around 1.25pm and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters will continue to establish containment lines throughout today.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep any respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

Gladstone Observer

