MSF in damage control after workplace accidents

THE electrocution death of a worker at Goldsborough is the latest in a string of MSF Sugar workplace incidents - including a technician suffering horrible burns after scorching hot molasses was poured over his body.

The Thai-owned sugar mill giant is in damage control after police laid charges this week against an allegedly unlicensed crane driver who was operating machinery that came in contact with powerlines and electrocuted Mulgrave Mill worker Brett Quinn last month.

A technician at MSF Sugar's Mulgrave Mill at Gordonvale endured second-degree burns to almost 30 per cent of his body after a workplace incident that resulted in scorching hot molasses being poured over him on June 6, 2019. PICTURE: GOFUNDME

MSF Sugar has not responded to questions over whether the company was aware of the driver's licence status.

Earlier in the month, a fusion technician at the Mulgrave Mill suffered second-degree burns to almost 30 per cent of his body after becoming coated in hot molasses - the viscous brown juice obtained from raw sugar during the refining process.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the injured MSF Sugar worker. PICTURE: GOFUNDME

A now-expired GoFundMe page raising money for his treatment stated he was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he would stay for at least a month to undergo skin grafts and infection monitoring.

In April, a meltdown forced MSF to delay the scheduled opening of its $75 million Tableland Green Energy Power Plant at Arriga. Nobody was injured in the incident.

MSF Sugar chief executive Mike Barry said he could not comment on the specifics of the molasses burns case but said safety was the highest priority for the company.

Ambulances and Fire and Emergency personnel attend an accident that killed MSF Sugar worker Brett Quinn last month. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"It is important to recognise that the construction and commissioning of the Tableland Green Energy Power Plant will remain the sole responsibility of the EPC (engineering, procure, construct) contractor, Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (Australia), until such time as the site is handed over to MSF Sugar, which, according to current estimates, is expected to take place in mid-September," he said.

The company is also going through major management changes.

The Cairns Post understands five of MSF's top executives have been made redundant in the past month.

"For privacy reasons, MSF Sugar does not discuss the nature or circumstances of employment matters of this nature," Mr Barry said.