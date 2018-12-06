Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOUTIQUE: The MS Noordam at sea. The Holland America cruise ship will arrive in Gladstone on Sunday.
BOUTIQUE: The MS Noordam at sea. The Holland America cruise ship will arrive in Gladstone on Sunday.
News

MS Noordam to attract new clientele to Gladstone

MATT HARRIS
by
6th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Auckland Point terminal will welcome the first Holland America cruise ship, the MS Noordam, on Sunday.

Weighing 82,500 tonnes and measuring 285.3m in length, the MS Noordam is expected to dock in Gladstone from noon to 11pm, bringing with her almost 2000 passengers and more than 800 crew.

The ship is en route from Sydney to Papua New Guinea, with Gladstone being the second stop on the itinerary.

GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite knows the MS Noordam well having travelled on her in 2014.

"Because it's Holland America it attracts a different demographic," he said.

"I've only done one cruise and this was the ship.

"It's a stunning ship and quite a big ship for the amount of people on board. There's lots of space and the cabins are bigger.

"It's got more restaurants, bigger dining, there's a real focus on the entertainment and they've got a massive auditorium with a huge amount of shops and experiences."

 

CLASS: The MS Noordam has a luxurious interior.
CLASS: The MS Noordam has a luxurious interior.

The international cruise liner will receive the royal treatment with a Civic Welcome Ceremony held at East Shores at 2pm.

It's departure time is also different to previous ships, offering passengers a chance to experience Gladstone in a different light.

Given that Holland America ships attract a different clientele, Mr Branthwaite said he hoped they would spend big at the Feast on East Markets.

"There's all sorts of wants and needs that are different. When Carnival Legend and Carnival Spirit came through they had a lot of families on board," he said.

"We're hoping to have the markets still going right through until 9pm with entertainment as well.

"We want to keep the whole East Shores area alive while this ship is in."

More Stories

auckland point feast on east markets gapdl gladstone area promotion and development limited holland america ms noordam
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Uber to begin Gladstone service today

    premium_icon Uber to begin Gladstone service today

    News Ride-sharing giant expands into Gladstone from this afternoon.

    • 6th Dec 2018 8:55 AM
    2019 Gladstone Region Youth Council named

    premium_icon 2019 Gladstone Region Youth Council named

    News Council received 11 nominations and appointed each one.

    • 6th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
    OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED: How to acknowledge women in business

    premium_icon OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED: How to acknowledge women in business

    News Nominate yourself, your boss, a colleague or friends and family.

    Local Partners