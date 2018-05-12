MS fitness fund-raiser promises to be fun

FOR MEGAN Lennon, being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis three years ago came as a complete surprise.

"I had shaky hands so my doctor did some tests to make sure it wasn't something more sinister," Megan said.

After thyroid testing, the 35-year-old mother of two was sent for an MRI which uncovered lesions on her brain, indicating she had MS.

"It was a bit of a shock, because there's no record of it in my family," she said.

"I didn't know much about MS so I was really frightened, but after joining the local support group and meeting others I soon felt a lot better."

She said there were five other others living with MS in Gladstone and over 25,000 Australians diagnosed with it.

"It's called a snowflake disease because no two sufferers have the same symptoms," she said.

"My main symptom is fatigue, but you wouldn't know if someone standing next you to you has got it."

Megan has been receiving infusion treatment to slow relapses, but said staying active had been extremely beneficial.

"Exercise is so good for MS, especially yoga and stretching," she said.

When I exercise I definitely feel much better afterwards.

Megans' friend Natalie Thomas said the young mother quickly bounced back from her bad news.

"She's the most positive person, it wouldn't have mattered what she'd been diagnosed with," she said.

Natalie manages Hub Total Fitness in Sun Valley, and with Megan's husband Matt, has joined forces to host a fundraiser for MS Queensland.

"Next Tuesday our instructors will hold mash up classes of Zumba, Attack and Body Pump to suit any level of fitness," she said.

"We'll be holding sessions and raffles throughout the day with the main prize, a electric DC Trike, being raffled at 6.30pm."

In the meantime Megan remains positive.

"Long term it's a bit of an unknown, but we're hoping the scientists find a cure," she said.

"My life is pretty much the same, except with a lot more naps, but there's still lots of fun to be had."

To join the fun fundraiser next Tuesday, contact Hub Total Fitness in Sun Valley on 4978 4111.