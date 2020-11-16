Mr Perfect: New charity on lookout for CQ snag-lovers

A CHARITY that runs free barbecues for men across the country to reduce isolation and create friendship is looking for helpers in Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Mr. Perfect aims to bring men together at barbecues in local parks for them to have a sausage and, if they wish, to talk about mental health.

The charity was started by Terry Cornick when he went to get professional help with his mental health and doctors recommended only clinical solutions.

“In my day job doctors were telling me they had two options – give me medication or a generic leaflet,” Mr Cornick said.

“My family GP only gave me two options, medication and a psychiatrist.

“I read a Beyond Blue report around the same time about men’s ‘connectedness’ and how as post-30 years old we generally lose touch with friends and isolation can develop.”

He said men in general had been taught that it was in their nature not to talk, and his idea was to create a social occasion where men would feel comfortable doing so.

“Everyone keeps telling men that they can’t talk or can’t verbalise what we think,” Mr Cornick said.

“I know from personal experience that we can, we just don’t know how to do it in a safe comfortable way: it normally comes out in more destructive way.

“We’d prefer they come to us pre-crisis, so to speak.”

There are now 35 barbecues regularly being held across Australia.

The first official Mr. Perfect meeting was in January 2016 in Sydney and in fewer than five years, 35 barbecues were regularly being held across the country.

Mr Cornick said now he would like to see monthly meetings in regional Queensland, where demand was high.

He said all he needed was some willing barbecue hosts.

“We’ve seen demand go through the roof of people wanting to keep in touch,” Mr Cornick said.

“We provide all the marketing, the equipment, food, drink, anything they might need, and we do some training in the background.

“We don’t offer any mental health advice as such, but we offer a free feed, lots of friendly faces, and a good chance to avoid isolation.”

To get involved with Mr. Perfect, visit the charity’s website.

If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.