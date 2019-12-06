MPs warned about euthanasia choice

LNP president David Hutchinson said he'll always defend his members, but they will have to answer to their preselectors should they back a potential euthanasia Bill.

It comes after Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington revealed she would grant her MPs a conscience vote should voluntary-assisted-dying laws come before the House, thereby giving them the option of voting against party policy.

MPs were also granted a conscience vote last year when Labor's controversial abortion laws were before Parliament.

At the time, LNP pro-life members pushed to punish Tim Nicholls, Steve Minnikin and Jann Stuckey for backing the laws, threatening their preselection.

Mr Nicholls and Mr Minnikin were re-endorsed just weeks ago at the LNP state council on the Gold Coast.

LNP president David Hutchinson

Ms Stuckey announced her retirement earlier this year, however she has called for Labor to introduce euthanasia laws ahead of the 2020 state election.

LNP president David Hutchinson told The Courier-Mail he respected the MPs and would always defend them.

"However, I am always quick to remind them that they always have to answer to their local members," he said.

"I do not understand why this Palaszczuk Labor Government is so obsessed with legislating to end human life.

"However the LNP party room has a long history of allowing conscience votes on matters related to life and death.

"And as a democratic party our MP's understand that they will always be accountable to their local party members."

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington

In August, the State Government announced it was pushing back the reporting date of the parliamentary committee, tasked with the inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying, from November to March 2020.

Since then Independent MP Sandy Bolton has urged the Government to debate the laws ahead of the October election.

High-profile voluntary-assisted-dying advocate Andrew Denton also recently urged Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to have the political will to act on euthanasia.

And earlier this year, former LNP Campbell Newman urged action on euthanasia after watching his mother die with dementia.