Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was the treasurer at the time the photograph was taken.
MPs respond to Turnbull’s energy critique

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
9th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
STATE Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said there needs to be more renewable energy in Queensland.

But the transition needs to be done properly to make sure that it is affordable, he said.

Mr Bennett appears to have some alignment with the views of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who yesterday told The Australian that climate denial impacted on clear climate policies.

"We (need to) have an effective set of rules to govern our energy market and ensure a low cost and stable transition from burning fossil fuels to renewable energy," Mr Turnbull said.

But while Mr Turnbull believed the Liberal Party was at fault, Mr Bennett was critical of the Queensland Labor Government's environmental and power management.

"We should all pull our weight in caring for the environment but not at the cost of real opportunity," Mr Bennett said. "Additionally, in our region in particular, fire is a real threat. We believe that the climate is changing but this shouldn't be used as an excuse to do nothing. Currently, Queenslanders pay more for green schemes than any other state, but have the lowest amount of renewable energy.

"I definitely support renewable energy and believe we need to transition into the future."

Federal Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the government did care about securing affordable and reliable power.

"I wish the former prime minister well in his retirement from public life.

"The 'big stick' legislation recently introduced to the federal parliament will finally allow action to reduce the cost of electricity in Queensland, if Premier Palaszczuk doesn't act."

