MP's plea to 'get on' with it

POWER PLAY: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd was one of six Coalition MPs to call for the introduction of the 'big stick' legislation. Matt Taylor GLA070319KENO

NATIONALS politician Ken O'Dowd has urged the Federal Government to stop "sitting on its hands” and take action on changing legislation around power generation.

The Member for Flynn was one of six Coalition MPs who wrote to Nationals Leader Michael McCormack last week, demanding the Government get the ball rolling on its 'big stick' legislation on power prices.

The letter calls for the 'big stick' bill to be legislated in the next parliamentary sitting and to underwrite new generating capacity (power station) construction for regional Queensland.

The 'big stick' policy came about following a review conducted by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission which identified problems in the retail, wholesale and the contract market.

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Prohibiting Energy Market Misconduct) Bill 2018 aimed to amend the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 to define the energy market misconduct to be prohibited and to provide a series of graduated and targeted remedies.

The policy was shelved by the coalition last month due to its support of new coal power plants but is likely to become a key election campaign tool in the coming months.

"I know Michael McCormack supports it but we want to support getting on with the job,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"We shouldn't sit on our hands any more. We've got the policies in place we just have to enact them.

"We just want to keep the program going because we are a nation rich in natural resources but we've got some of the dearest power prices in the world.”

Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers criticised Mr O'Dowd for pursuing the legislation.

"As far as I'm concerned, any arguments in favour of privatisation should be dead and buried,” he said.

"We know that privatisation only leads to higher energy prices and less control over essential assets.”