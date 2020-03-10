MP’s office says Joyce not involved in Campion landing job

VIKKI Campion - the woman who became Barnaby's Joyce's love interest amid a high stakes scandal and is now mother to his two sons - has joined the staff of Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

A spokesman for Mr O'Brien's office said yesterday Mr Joyce had played no role in getting Ms Campion the job.

Barnaby Joyce congratulated Queensland MP Llew O'Brien as the new Deputy Speaker in the House of Representatives in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

"Mr Joyce did not make any request of Mr O'Brien and Mr Joyce has not been involved in any discussions about Mr O'Brien's staffing arrangements," the spokesman said.

"It being 2020 and not 1950, Mr O'Brien's offer of employment to Ms Camp

ion was made after he spoke directly with her, not her partner and father of her young kids."

Mr O'Brien is a open and strong supporter of Mr Joyce, calling for a spill last month in a bid to dump Michael McCormack and resinstate Mr Joyce as National Party leader.

While the trolls have gone on the attack on Twitter over the job appointment, an unapologetic Mr O'Brien's office said Ms Campion was "exceptionally well qualified" for it.

It was when Ms Campion worked for Mr Joyce and the Nationals previously that the two began their relationship.

Herald Sun front pages 2018 February 14 Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce is caught in a political scandal after revelations he had an affair with former media adviser Vikki Campion. The couple had a baby boy in April.

"Ms Campion, a young mother of two young boys, will work for four hours a day during parliamentary sitting weeks to assist with administration and media, in Mr O'Brien's Canberra office," the office spokesman said.

"Mr O'Brien is pleased to help Ms Campion's transition back to work.

"He had considered offering her work prior to the birth of her second son, Thomas, and now Thomas can enter day care Mr O'Brien is pleased to welcome Ms Campion on board.

"Ms Campion is exceptionally well qualified for the role and Parliament House is a family friendly work environment, complete with a crèche.

Screen grabs of Vikki Campion and Barnaby Joyce during their first interview since the birth of their baby - interviewed on Channel Seven’s Sunday Night program, 03 June 2018. Credit: Channel 7

"It's a pity but unsurprising that some Twitter users are so unfriendly and intolerant of a young mum who is simply looking to return to her career.

"Ms Campion has worked for regional and national media outlets including the Daily Telegraph and started her media career in 2002.

"As the casual position is Canberra based it does not activate any travel allowances. The Australian Government Department of Finance does not require staff positions to be advertised."