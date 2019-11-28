MP’s glam teen daughter fronts court on coke charges

Glamorous 19-year-old Brianna Costigan was accompanied by her mother as she made a brief appearance at the Downing Centre Local Court this morning, departing with sunnies on and an energy drink in hand.

Glamorous 19-year-old Brianna Costigan was accompanied by her mother as she made a brief appearance at the Downing Centre Local Court this morning, departing with sunnies on and an energy drink in hand.

The teen daughter of Queensland MP Jason Costigan has fronted court on multiple cocaine charges today.

Glamorous 19-year-old Brianna Costigan was accompanied by her mother as she made a brief appearance at the Downing Centre Local Court this morning, departing with sunnies on and an energy drink in hand.

A law student at UNSW, Costigan was arrested by cops in September after a targeted operation by police cracking down on cocaine dealers across Sydney.

Costigan, 19, was living in Maroubra when arrested but has now moved out of Sydney as part of her bail conditions. Picture: Supplied

She was nabbed as part of a sting targeting "dial-a-dealers", police will allege.

Described as "not the brains of the operation" by her lawyer on a previous court appearance it will be alleged Costigan and co-accused Ahmed Taha were talking to undercover detectives when they are accused of dealing cocaine from Millers Point to Maroubra.

Police have also previously told the court she relied on selling the drugs as her primary source of income while studying at university.

Brianna Costigan leaves the Downing Centre Local Court today with her mother.

Before moving to NSW, Costigan attempted to follow in her father Jason's footsteps by becoming the youth member for The Whitsundays in Queensland.

Brianna is the eldest daughter of Mr Costigan, who has endured 12 months of controversy.

He was sensationally kicked out of the LNP earlier this year following allegations he harassed an 18-year-old woman, but denies the claims.

MPs used parliamentary privilege to reveal the allegations in the Queensland Parliament.

Brianna Grace Costigan, 19. Picture: Supplied

They include claims he touched the woman "on the back and stroked her hair" and she feared "she would be raped" by him.

The LNP has said several other complainants had come forward.

Mr Costigan has denied any wrongdoing.

Brianna Costigan has yet to enter pleas to three charges relating to knowingly taking part in, and the supply of, cocaine.

Her co-accused Taha also has yet to enter pleas to his eight charges of supplying cocaine.

News tips? Email: anton.rose@news.com.au