MPs give support for JobKeeper plan in Gladstone

THE Federal Government’s JobKeeper plan has received support from the Gladstone region’s state and federal MPs, as workers struggle to hold on to their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the Morrison Government’s $130 billion coronavirus rescue package, the plan enables employers to register online for a $1500 per fortnight wage subsidy to keep employees in a job.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the JobKeeper package was designed to keep Gladstone residents, and up to six million other Australians, off the dole queue.

“Most importantly, it will keep employers connected with their workforce so both can be ready to get back to work when the current restrictions are eased,” he said.

“More than 750,000 businesses have already registered to be part of the JobKeeper payment.”

Mr O’Dowd encouraged all applicable Gladstone region employers to sign up to the scheme.

“My office has been directing employers and employees to ato.gov.au for all the information.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was pleased to see the Federal Coalition’s support plan for local employers.

“There are many locals doing it tough in Gladstone – those that have lost their jobs or are losing income due to reduced hours and those that are closing businesses," he said.

“We know that keeping as many companies operating and as many workers being paid as possible is the best way to nurse our economy through this downturn, which is why the Palaszczuk Government is supporting businesses with payroll tax relief and interest-free loans.”

Mr Butcher said Gladstone residents can also access a new jobs finder portal created by the Palaszczuk Government which provides free online training.

“Any Queensland job seeker can register their details, skills and location via the Jobs Finder Queensland portal and access free online training at: www.jobsfinder.qld.gov.au."