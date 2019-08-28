Menu
Crime

MPs fear for safety as threats on the rise

28th Aug 2019 10:07 AM

FEDERAL politicians are increasingly worried about their personal safety, with growing numbers of death and sexual assault threats being referred to authorities.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age reports federal police have experienced an increase in direct threats to MP safety over the past two years.

A knife-wielding man was arrested at the electorate office of WA Labor MP Anne Aly earlier in the month.

She described the growing number of public incidents as alarming, saying aggressive taunts had moved from social media to reality.

"It's actually not the target, it's the act. This is about the whole discourse, not the individual," Dr Aly told the newspapers.

Former Labor MP Michael Danby, who received death threats during his 20-year career in parliament, said personal and political threats were getting worse

"Security services do a good job in preventing serious terrorism so far, but I fear MPs, particularly at home, are soft targets," Mr Danby said.

