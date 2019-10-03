Whitsunday MP’s daughter caught in alleged cocaine sting

An MP's daughter was allegedly dealing drugs to provide an income while studying law at university, a court heard.

Brianna Grace Costigan, daughter of controversial Queensland MP Jason Costigan, has faced court charged with two counts of supplying cocaine and one of knowingly taking part in supplying the drug in Pyrmont and Millers Point between June and July.

She also faced a fourth charge of supplying 2.31g of the drug on three or more occasions.

The 19-year-old, who is studying law at UNSW, was arrested following a police sting involving an undercover officer and appeared at Waverley Local Court on Wednesday.

Her arrest comes amid a city-wide crackdown on what police have dubbed "dial-a-dealer" rings operating from the CBD to the eastern suburbs.

Brianna Grace Costigan, 19, will reappear in court again later this month. Picture: LinkedIn

Her solicitor submitted the glamorous teen was "not the brains of the operation" and "appears to have been assisting" in allegedly running the drugs.

She appeared in court via video link, feverously taking notes.

She was granted bail despite police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Davis asking for it to be refused.

"She relies on drug supply as an income and that remains very attractive," Sgt Davis said.

"Dial-a-dealer type matters are a pox on our society."

She is the eldest daughter of Jason Costigan, who was sensationally kicked out of the LNP earlier this year following allegations he harassed an 18-year-old woman.

MPs used parliamentary privilege to reveal the allegations in the Queensland Parliament earlier this year.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Sunday.

They include claims he touched the woman "on the back and stroked her hair" and she feared "she would be raped" by him.

The LNP has said several other complainants had come forward.

Mr Costigan has denied allegations.

The now-independent north Queensland MP's daughter was residing in Maroubra prior to the arrest.

When contacted for comment he appeared unaware of his daughter's court appearance.

As part of her bail she will reside in Moss Vale and is not allowed to enter Sydney unless in the company of her mother, who put up a $2000 surety with the court.

Jason Costigan. Question Time at the State Parliament in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Her co-accused, 26-year-old Ahmed Taha from Auburn, is facing 14 charges in total, six of which relate to the supply of cocaine stretching from Pyrmont to Maroubra.

According to her LinkedIn profile Ms Costigan is currently studying law at UNSW after leaving Queensland last year, where she was the Youth Member for the Whitsundays.

The court heard the budding lawyer had no criminal history prior to her arrest.

The court also heard the case against her rested on evidence obtained from undercover officers behind the sting and that the quantity of cocaine was only a small amount.

Magistrate Michael Crompton adjourned her matter to be heard back in the Downing Centre Local Court later this month.

