SRI SLAMMED: Jonathan Sri left a bizarre fake voicemail for Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard.
MP waiting for apology over councillor's 'school boy' antics

Paige Ashby
18th Oct 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:07 PM
IPSWICH MP Jennifer Howard said she was still waiting for an apology from Brisbane Greens councillor Jonathan Sri over the "bizarre" voice message he left on her phone in relation to proposed development at the Deebing Creek mission site.

Ms Howard said she was shocked when she realised the message had come from an elected representative pretending to be a concerned resident.

"His behaviour was something that maybe you'd expect from a school boy, not from an elected representative," she said.

"I'm sure the people who pay rates to the Brisbane City Council and who elected him wouldn't think that would pass the pub test.

"There's a council election coming up in March and I'd be questioning the validity of someone who is capable of such bizarre behaviour being a representative of people in Brisbane City Hall."

In the voicemail, Cr Sri calls for Ms Howard to speak out against the development of the Deebing Creek mission site.

The message was left in January after Frasers Property announced work on a 925-home estate would progress; prompting Indigenous Australians to occupy part of the site.

"I'm just calling to raise my concerns about the development at the Deebing Creek mission site. I don't think it should go ahead and I am hoping that Jennifer will speak out publicly against it," he said in the message.

The Ipswich MP sent a copy of the voicemail and a letter of complaint to the CEO of Brisbane City Council.

"I felt that they needed to know about his behaviour," she said.

"He's a Brisbane City councillor, he's representing the ratepayers of a significantly populated ward.

"You have to wonder whether this man is fit for office."

The Councillor Conduct Review Panel last month found Cr Sri guilty of inappropriate conduct, fining him $1334 and asking him to apologise to Ms Howard.

Ms Howard told the QT yesterday she was yet to receive an apology from him.

"I guess it's up to the Brisbane City Council how they deal with him. They've given him instructions on what he needs to do," she said.

"He's already said that he refused to pay the fine, so all of that now is up to the Brisbane City Council."

Ms Howard said the events at Deebing Creek were an ongoing issue for her electorate and that she was working closely with all levels.

