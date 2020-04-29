'Extremely grateful': MP shouts coffee to say thanks

Star Of The Sea teacher Suzanne Smyth treated herself to a coffee courtesy of Nicholas Noonan this morning.

THE State Member for Gladstone has recognised the efforts of his electorate's teachers and rewarded them with free coffee at their schools this week.

Glenn Butcher formed a partnership with the managing director of local coffee shop Savour the Flavour, Janelle Noonan.

"I heard when teachers started back in term 2, under changed conditions thanks to COVID-19, they were under a lot of pressure to generate content for online learning," Mr Butcher said.

"The free coffees are a quiet and meaningful way of saying thank-you to all school staff. Teachers are vital but the admin staff in the office have had a tough time lately too and I wanted to ensure everyone knew just how grateful I am."

Mr Butcher praised Ms Noonan for grabbing the opportunity to serve the community with both hands, having visited 18 of the region's 21 schools this week.

"Janelle has been so accomodating to the concept and will travel to every school in the district by week's end," Mr Butcher said.

"She's done a great job and credit to her for getting that amount of coffees out to the teachers who certainly need one."

Ms Noonan said Mr Butcher's employ has allowed them to operate seven days a week.

"With the JobKeeper program as well it means we can get some of the staff working as well," she said.

Ms Noonan said she believed the hospitality sector in Central Queensland would bounce back following COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

"I think it will take a little bit longer, with people being more cautious with the money they are spending and social distancing, but we will bounce back, Gladstone always does," she said.

"We have had fantastic support from our landlords, the council and the Ports Corporation, so it has eased the financial burden on us."

Star of the Sea School principal Jennette O'Mullane said it was a wonderful surprise to receive the offer of free coffee from Mr Butcher.

"Staff were extremely grateful and were also glad to be supporting a local business such as Savour the Flavour," Mrs Mullane said.

"No matter their role, all of our staff have felt the additional workload that this situation has placed upon them.

"We are part of a bigger picture though where the whole community is working together to support the Government's efforts to manage this crisis."

Mrs Mullane said the school was very proud of its parents and children, who are doing an amazing job of learning from home.

"We are missing them all and look forward to the day that we are all back together," she said.