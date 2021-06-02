MP says ‘hydrogen explosion’ behind Callide catastrophe

Explosion at the Callide Power Station, which heavily affected large portions of the state, has seen a local MP has issue an ultimatum.

Following last week's explosion at the Callide Power Station which heavily affected large portions of the state, the local MP has issued an ultimatum.

Colin Boyce MP said the State government had two clear options in the wake of the incident - replace the crippled C4 generator and turbine or do nothing.

"I believe that the Callide C4 generator and turbine are now scrap metal," Mr Boyce said.

"The damage in the explosion has caused a write-off and there is no rebuilding it.

"I have been informed that this devastation is the result of a hydrogen explosion inside the generator which has led to the destruction of the generator and the turbine shaft in C4.

"This caused Callide Power Station to then go offline and trip all the other power stations, leading to widespread blackouts."

Mr Boyce said hydrogen was dangerous and the explosion was a clear example of how dangerous it could be.

"What we need to be doing now, because this generator is a total write-off, is to be replacing it,"

"We need to be replacing it with the Ultra Supercritical latest technology HELE Power Station - Callide C5 - and if the Queensland Labor Government truly supports the coal industry, then this is what we need to be doing."

Mr Boyce said Callide C was one of Queensland's youngest power stations, built 20 years ago, and the technology had improved markedly since then.

"New, modern coal fired power stations can now produce more power from the same amount of coal, extracting more power from the product at a higher temperature," he said.

"These Ultra Supercritical HELE power stations can boost efficiency from approximately 40 per cent to upwards of 45 per cent and higher.

"This also means lower carbon emissions, for example one tonne of coal will produce more power with less emissions.

"We need to as efficient as possible when producing power for nearly 20 per cent of Queensland's homes and businesses."

Mr Boyce said this was an opportunity to build a turbine that could deal with the intermittent power from renewables coming into the systems irregularly throughout the day.

"This would help make power more affordable," he said.

"Our traditional power stations were not originally designed to be turned on and off, causing more infrastructure stresses and costs for the providers, that are passed on to the consumer.

"I strongly urge the Queensland Government to use this opportunity for the benefit of the whole state - build Callide C5 Ultra Supercritical HELE Power Station."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has been approached for comment.

