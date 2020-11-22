MP savages renewable energy transition dialogue

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan has savaged suggestion that Queensland will transition to dependency on renewable energy without the use of fossil fuels.

NATIONALS Senator Matt Canavan has launched a verbal tirade on those who speak of a transition to renewable energy without fossil fuel’s backing.

Speaking to The Observer earlier this week, the deputy leader of the Nationals in the senate fired up when asked about Australia’s gradual adoption of renewable energy.

“I reject the word transition,” Mr Canavan said.

“I do think there will be an increased use of other energy types including renewable energy, but I don’t think that will come at the reduction in and the use of fuels like coal.”

Mr Canavan said there was so much need for increased energy across the world, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 health emergency.

“The actual absolute demand for coal will continue to grow,” he said.

“Given our high-quality coal we are in a very good position as a country to meet that demand.

“That’s the projections of all the major energy bodies, they expect coal demand to stay quite robust and especially demand from Australia.”

Mr Canavan said the talk of any transition into relying on renewable energy sources as opposed to the fossil fuels sector was “a bit of a white flag”.

“I don’t think we need to be waving a white flag over people’s jobs,” he said.

“We should be promoting what is good about Australian coal, it’s a much better alternative to South African or Indian coal.

“Anyone that talks about transition is saying ‘I don’t have the guts to protect your job’.”

