MP rubbishes Callide Dam gate removal plans

A Central Highlands MP has voiced his disdain after plans surfaced to remove gates from a dam in his electorate.

Colin Boyce MP said a recent meeting with SunWater alerted him to the planned removal of the gates on the Callide Dam.

“The removal of these gates will reduce the storage capacity of this essential infrastructure by over 50 per cent, taking the volume down to a maximum of only 55,380 ML from its current 136,300 ML,” he said.

“Has this got anything to do with the flagged closure of the Callide B Power Station, that relies on the dam for their water needs?”

Mr Boyce said it was imperative Minister for Water Glenn Butcher, gave a concrete undertaking to reinstate these gates before the end of the dry season.

“The Callide irrigators and the people of Biloela that depend on this water source will accept nothing less than the full restoration of this dam,” he said.

“If the dam gates are not reinstated, the capacity of Callide Dam will be halved at a time when Queensland desperately needs more water security not less.”

Gladstone MP and Water Minister Mr Butcher was approached for comment but did not respond.

